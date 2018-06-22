Murad Ali Shah owns assets over Rs213 million

The assets details of former Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah were revealed on Friday. As per nomination papers filed by the ex-chief minister, Shah has declared assets worth more than Rs213 million.



Shah, who also remained the finance minister in the previous provincial government, has shown in his nomination papers that he is the owner of a house in DHA Karachi worth Rs11.5 million and also possesses 51 acres of agricultural land in various areas.

The Pakistan Peoples Party leader has also listed ownership of two vehicles worth Rs2.2 million and Rs12 million, along with jewellery weighing 10 tolas.

Moreover, Shah possesses $264, 368 in a bank account as well as a trust spread over 275 acres.

Khurram Dastgir-Khan's assets at Rs12.8 million

Khurram Dastgir-Khan. Photo: File

Similarly, Khurram Dastgir-Khan, who served as the defence and commerce minister in the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) federal government, has listed assets worth Rs12.8 million.

In his two bank accounts, the PML-N leader holds an amount of Rs3,739,000 and also owns 22 grammes of gold.

The Gujranwala political leader has also shown partial ownership of a cinema near the Sialkoti Darwaza as well as a cloth market on GT Road.

According to the documents, the former federal minister’s Satellite Town house was gifted to him by his father while he was also gifted a plot in DC Colony by his wife.