Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Friday Jun 22 2018
By
GEO NEWS

'I could have never imagined I would be here', says Ahmed Raza

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Jun 22, 2018

15-year-old Ahmed Raza says, 'I could have never imagined that I would be here. I am so happy to be at the St. Petersburg Stadium'. — SOC Films

A 15-year-old Pakistani teenager, who conducted the coin-toss for Brazil-Costa Rica match on Friday at the FIFA World Cup 2018, has said that he could have never imagined that he would be here.

“I could have never imagined that I would be here. I am so happy to be at the St. Petersburg Stadium,” the teenager said.

Raza, who hails from Sialkot, is the son of Shabbir Ahmed, a football-maker whose family has been hand-stitching footballs for the FIFA World Cup for three generations.

He is an ardent fan of Neymar Jr and the Brazilian football team.

15-year-old Ahmed Raza conducting coin-toss for Brazil vs Costa Rica Group E match on Friday at the St. Petersburg Stadium.

Coca-Cola has collaborated with two-time Academy Award winning film-maker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy to document Raza’s journey from Sialkot to the FIFA World Cup stadium.

Pakistan men's national football team captain Kaleemullah will also be joining Raza on his journey to Moscow for the mega tournament.

The Pakistani teenager conducted the coin-toss for Brazil vs Costa Rica Group E match on Friday.

Comments

More From Sports:

Shehzad dropped as PCB announces T20I squad for triangular series

Shehzad dropped as PCB announces T20I squad for triangular series

 Updated 2 hours ago
Brazil beat Costa Rica 2-0, edge towards World Cup last 16

Brazil beat Costa Rica 2-0, edge towards World Cup last 16

 Updated 3 hours ago
Sri Lanka team management admit to breaching ICC code

Sri Lanka team management admit to breaching ICC code

 Updated 6 hours ago
Waqar, Tendulkar urge two-ball rethink

Waqar, Tendulkar urge two-ball rethink

 Updated 6 hours ago
Who’s the GOAT? Ronaldo fans troll Messi after Argentina horror show

Who’s the GOAT? Ronaldo fans troll Messi after Argentina horror show

 Updated 7 hours ago
Spotlight on Neymar as Brazil aim to find form

Spotlight on Neymar as Brazil aim to find form

 Updated 10 hours ago
Roy runs riot again as England go 4-0 up over Australia

Roy runs riot again as England go 4-0 up over Australia

 Updated 12 hours ago
Argentine fans weep as World Cup dream fades

Argentine fans weep as World Cup dream fades

 Updated 14 hours ago
Messi's Argentina staring at World Cup exit after Croatia humbling

Messi's Argentina staring at World Cup exit after Croatia humbling

 Updated 20 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM