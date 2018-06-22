'I could have never imagined I would be here', says Ahmed Raza

15-year-old Ahmed Raza says, 'I could have never imagined that I would be here. I am so happy to be at the St. Petersburg Stadium'. — SOC Films

“I could have never imagined that I would be here. I am so happy to be at the St. Petersburg Stadium,” the teenager said.

Raza, who hails from Sialkot, is the son of Shabbir Ahmed, a football-maker whose family has been hand-stitching footballs for the FIFA World Cup for three generations.

He is an ardent fan of Neymar Jr and the Brazilian football team.

Coca-Cola has collaborated with two-time Academy Award winning film-maker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy to document Raza’s journey from Sialkot to the FIFA World Cup stadium.

Pakistan men's national football team captain Kaleemullah will also be joining Raza on his journey to Moscow for the mega tournament.

