Brazil´s forward Neymar (L) vies with Costa Rica´s midfielder Celso Borges during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group E football match between Brazil and Costa Rica at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on June 22, 2018. Photo: AFP

SAINT PETERSBURG: Philippe Coutinho and Neymar scored in injury time as Brazil beat Costa Rica 2-0 to edge towards the last 16 of the World Cup on Friday despite another unconvincing performance.

Having been frustrated for almost the entire game, Coutinho poked the ball past Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas one minute into stoppage time before Neymar´s volley wrapped up the points for a relieved Brazil.

Brazil´s forward Philippe Coutinho reacts to a missed shot during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group E football match between Brazil and Costa Rica at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on June 22, 2018. Photo: AFP