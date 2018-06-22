She Loves Tech 2018 seeks to unleash female entrepreneurial potential

A photo from the competition in 2017. Photo courtesy: CIRCLE

The competition, which was also held last year in Pakistan, pivots around showcasing women-impact and women-founded innovative startups and disruptive technologies across strategic locations on the One Belt One Road axis.

She Loves Tech 2018 Global Startup Competition, which will be held in 14 locations across Africa, Canada, China, France, Germany, Indonesia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, and the UAE, is expected to attract more than 500 women.

In Pakistan, a social enterprise called CIRCLE will be hosting the local rounds for the competition in Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi from June to August.

Female inclusion in entrepreneurial ecosystem

Last year, Anusha Fatima, founder of Trash it became the winner of She Loves Tech Pakistan. Team Trash it’s pitch dealt with the garbage disposal problem in Pakistan and how the garbage heaps on streets were choking the country’s growth.

“From preparing, to being mentored, to attending sessions in the boot camp to finally pitching, this journey itself taught me a lot. We got recognition and lots of appreciation. This was very encouraging for us to continue our journey,” said Fatima while speaking about her journey.

Sara Saeed of Sehat Kahani, who was one of the finalists last year, sharing her experience remarked: “What stood for me was that it is an international platform being provided to ‘female entrepreneurs’ specifically. It urged the importance of equal inclusion for women in the entrepreneurial ecosystem which is extremely needed.”

Women entrepreneurs often lack the support and confidence to pitch their ideas on international platforms. Such connection help them sell their idea and startup to the ‘’right audience’’ using the ‘’right tools’’. For someone who is beginning their entrepreneurial journey – such competitions can be a deal breaker, she added.

How to participate?

The competition caters to nascent startups with a viable product past its conceptual stage or if they fulfill one of the criteria; a product designed specifically for women, a product which disproportionately affects women, caters to a significant proportion of female consumers or has at least one female entrepreneur on the founding team.

The winners of the competition will be awarded Rs100,000 and get a chance to participate in a boot camp in Beijing, China.

The deadline for the registration is July 2, 2018. You can register at shelovestech.org.