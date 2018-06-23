Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jun 23 2018
By
Web Desk

Two soldiers martyred, six terrorists killed in S Waziristan operation: ISPR

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 23, 2018

RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers were martyred while six terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in South Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement on Saturday.

Security forces conducted the successful IBO in the village of Spina Mela near Ladha, South Waziristan as part of the wider Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad. The operation was launched on reports of presence of a few terrorists who had entered the area morphed into returning TDPs [temporarily displaced persons], the ISPR said.

Following an exchange of heavy fire, six terrorists were gunned down, including high-value target terrorist Nanakar involved in killing of local population and Maliks.

Havaldar Razzaq Khan and Havaldar Mumtaz Hussain embraced martyrdom during the exchange of fire, the ISPR statement said.

Weapons and ammunition were recovered during the operation, along with communication sets through which terrorists were in communication with their handlers across the border in Afghan province of Paktia, the statement added. 

More From Pakistan:

Punjab Food Authority team attacked in Murree

Punjab Food Authority team attacked in Murree

 Updated 8 minutes ago
Independent candidate declares assets worth billions

Independent candidate declares assets worth billions

 Updated 19 minutes ago
Motorcycles replace boats as Rawal dam gets almost bone dry

Motorcycles replace boats as Rawal dam gets almost bone dry

 Updated 2 hours ago
PML-N decides not to field candidate against Nisar: sources

PML-N decides not to field candidate against Nisar: sources

 Updated 2 hours ago
PTI Lahore leader decries workers’ exploitation in distribution of tickets

PTI Lahore leader decries workers’ exploitation in distribution of tickets

Updated 3 hours ago
Ali Zafar files Rs1bn defamation suit against Meesha Shafi

Ali Zafar files Rs1bn defamation suit against Meesha Shafi

 Updated 4 hours ago
PML-N announces candidates for national, provincial assembly seats from Punjab

PML-N announces candidates for national, provincial assembly seats from Punjab

 Updated 60 minutes ago
Have not quit politics only resigned as APML chairman: Musharraf

Have not quit politics only resigned as APML chairman: Musharraf

 Updated 5 hours ago
PAT decides against contesting General Election 2018

PAT decides against contesting General Election 2018

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM