Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Sunday Jun 24 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Pakistan to launch remote sensing satellite in July

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Jun 24, 2018

Pakistan will be launching a PakTES-1A, a remote sensing satellite (RSS) in July this year, Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said in a post on social media on Sunday.

According to Dr Faisal, PakTES-1A, which is an indigenously developed satellite, weighs 285kg and will be launched at 610km sun-synchronous orbit next month.

Earlier this year, Beijing had announced it would launch two remote sensing satellites for Pakistan.

The China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology (CALVT) and Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) worked jointly on the satellites. The satellites will be used for geo-monitoring and taking images from the orbit.

In 2016, China and Pakistan had signed an agreement to launch a special remote sensing satellite. The main reason for signing the agreement was to monitor the development of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

Currently, three satellites are under design by SUPARCO in collaboration with different universities throughout China.

Comments

More From Sci-Tech:

As Facebook ages, teens look elsewhere to connect

As Facebook ages, teens look elsewhere to connect

 Updated 15 hours ago
YouTube pushes memberships, merchandise as alternatives to ads

YouTube pushes memberships, merchandise as alternatives to ads

 Updated 2 days ago
She Loves Tech 2018 seeks to unleash female entrepreneurial potential

She Loves Tech 2018 seeks to unleash female entrepreneurial potential

Updated 2 days ago
Chinese island eyes oasis from web censorship for foreigners

Chinese island eyes oasis from web censorship for foreigners

 Updated 2 days ago
Intel CEO resigns after probe of relationship with employee

Intel CEO resigns after probe of relationship with employee

 Updated 3 days ago
Instagram expands into long videos, will compete with YouTube

Instagram expands into long videos, will compete with YouTube

 Updated 3 days ago
Cities face dramatic rise in heat, flood risks by 2050, researchers say

Cities face dramatic rise in heat, flood risks by 2050, researchers say

 Updated 4 days ago
EU copyright law passes key hurdle

EU copyright law passes key hurdle

 Updated 4 days ago
Facebook to offer interactive game shows on video platform

Facebook to offer interactive game shows on video platform

 Updated 5 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM