Sunday Jun 24 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Will teach Imran a lesson during general election: Saad Rafique

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Jun 24, 2018

Former Railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique remarked on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan needs to be taught a lesson in the upcoming polls.

While addressing an electoral campaign in Lahore’s Bedian area, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader said that Imran won’t learn his lesson till he faces defeat in all five constituencies he is contesting from.

Khawaja Saad Rafique will be contesting against Imran for the NA-131 (Lahore) constituency in the forthcoming General Election 2018. Regarding this, Rafique thanked Imran for contesting the polls against him.

He further said that all those involved in hatching conspiracies and engaging in politics of hurling abuses will be defeated. “The politics of ethics will prove to be victorious. The nation and the democracy will the ultimate winners.”

Rafique also remarked that the PML-N did not fight any institution, adding that the party is steadfast regarding its ‘respect for vote’ stance. 

