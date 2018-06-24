Shahid Khaqan Abbasi claims only PML-N can solve problems of people

RAWALPINDI: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi remarked that only Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz can solve the problems of the people.



While referring to his political opponents, he said that they don’t have capability, eligibility, intentions or experience.

Abbasi was addressing a worker’s convention in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

He claimed that corruption was quite rampant in Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the tenure of last provincial governments. “However, no one could even point a finger towards federal or Punjab governments,” he added.

"We didn't engage in any activity which would cause us embarrassment. We worked very hard to improve country's economy and now the decision lies with the nation," he remarked.

"We solved the nation's problems, we improved the employment situation. Jobs aren't created by big claims or false promises," the former premier said.

On June 22, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had challenged the rejection of his nomination papers from the capital’s NA-53 constituency.

During scrutiny process, Abbasi’s nomination papers had been dismissed by the returning officer (RO) as the former premier failed to mention the development work he undertook in his previous constituency.

The RO had also dismissed the nomination papers of other contenders for the constituency, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan's, on similar grounds.

Tahir Mahmood Abbasi filed the former premier’s appeal in the election tribunal Friday pleading for dismissal of the RO's decision. He added that the former premier did not omit the required information on purpose and is ready to rectify the mistake.

Abbasi is contesting on the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's ticket from NA-53, as well as his home constituency of NA-57, Murree. His nomination from Murree has also been challenged in the Rawalpindi appellate tribunal.