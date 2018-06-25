Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Monday Jun 25 2018
By
REUTERS

Djokovic plays down Wimbledon chances despite return to form

By
REUTERS

Monday Jun 25, 2018

The Queen's Club, London, Britain - June 24, 2018: Serbia's Novak Djokovic with the runners up trophy after losing the final against Croatia's Marin Cilic. Photo: Action Images via Reuters

LONDON: Novak Djokovic has come a long way since he reached a career low-point in Miami this year, but he still does not think he is a contender for a fourth Wimbledon title.

The 31-year-old Serb appeared a tormented soul back in March when he lost to Frenchman Benoit Paire in the Miami Masters first round -- his third consecutive defeat.

Wracked with doubts about his fitness after elbow surgery and suffering a chronic shortage of confidence, he said then it was "impossible" for him to play the kind of tennis that has won him 12 Grand Slam titles.

This week at London´s Queen´s Club it looked rather more like the old Djokovic, even if the former world number one was unable to win his first title for a year.

He had a match point against Croatian top seed Marin Cilic on Sunday but ended up losing 5-7 7-6(4) 6-3.

His Queen´s run, plus a quarter-final at the French Open suggest Djokovic, who will climb back into the world´s top 20 on Monday, is ready for a lengthy run at Wimbledon.

He was quick to play down his chances though.

"I wouldn´t say I´m a contender, you know, for a trophy or anything like that," he told reporters.

"I have to keep my expectations very low, considering my results, in the last year.

"But I´m really happy that I´m able to play this way coming up to Wimbledon. Queen´s is as big of a tournament as it gets prior to Wimbledon, and I played the final and almost won it.

"All in all, I think that the level of my tennis has been as good as it has been the last 12 months."

Djokovic beat second seed Grigor Dimitrov in the second round at Queen´s with a clinical display, and his movement and defensive skills looked superb against Cilic before he faded slightly in the third set as the relentless Croatian kept up the pressure with his power game.

For a man with 68 titles, a runner-up trophy at Queen´s was nothing to celebrate, but Djokovic at least knows that he is back from the dark place he found himself in in Miami.

"Obviously I´m not going to be ecstatic about losing a final, I´m not feeling that great at the moment," he said.

"But tomorrow things will have a different perspective.

"Miami was probably the lowest point I have had in terms of state of mind. So it´s quite a significant difference."

More From Sports:

Salah´s Egypt leave World Cup winless after late Saudi defeat

Salah´s Egypt leave World Cup winless after late Saudi defeat

 Updated 4 hours ago
Pak to not play World Junior Squash Championship as India rejects visas to players

Pak to not play World Junior Squash Championship as India rejects visas to players

Updated 6 hours ago
PCB questions Umar Akmal after fixing claims

PCB questions Umar Akmal after fixing claims

 Updated 7 hours ago
Uruguay top World Cup Group A, Russia second after 3-0 defeat

Uruguay top World Cup Group A, Russia second after 3-0 defeat

 Updated 4 hours ago
From Karachi to Moscow: Living the World Cup dream

From Karachi to Moscow: Living the World Cup dream

Updated 14 hours ago
World Cup group qualifying scenarios for knockout rounds

World Cup group qualifying scenarios for knockout rounds

 Updated 14 hours ago
Spain approaching Morocco with 'eyes open', says Hierro

Spain approaching Morocco with 'eyes open', says Hierro

 Updated 16 hours ago
Portugal ready for 'tough battle' with Iran

Portugal ready for 'tough battle' with Iran

 Updated 16 hours ago
Buttler century steers England to series sweep of Australia

Buttler century steers England to series sweep of Australia

 Updated 16 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM