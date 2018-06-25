Not concerned about elections or politics right now, says Maryam

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz remarked on Monday that she is not concerned about the upcoming general election or politics and only focusing on her mother’s health.



“My sole concern is my mother right now. May God grant her health,” she remarked while speaking to media outside Harley Street Clinic.

“There are times in your life when relations take precedence over everything,” she added.

Maryam will be contesting the forthcoming elections from NA-127 and PP-173 constituencies of Lahore.

Earlier in the day, an accountability court allowed a three-day exemption to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam in the Avenfield reference against the Sharif family.

The Avenfield reference, pertaining to the Sharif family's London properties, is among three references filed against the Sharif family by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) last year on the Supreme Court's directives in the Panama Papers case.

Nawaz Sharif's lawyer Khawaja Haris informed the court that Captain (retd) Safdar would appear in court shortly. He further said that Nawaz and his daughter Maryam were both abroad. A request in that regard will be filed after Begum Kulsoom Nawaz's June 22 medical report is printed, said Haris.

Begum Kulsoom was admitted to hospital in London in August last year after doctors discovered she was suffering from throat cancer. She has been undergoing treatment since.

On June 14, Begum Kulsoom was shifted to the hospital's ICU after she suffered a cardiac arrest and has been on life support since.

Nawaz and his daughter, Maryam, reached London the same day to tend to Begum Kulsoom.