Monday Jun 25 2018
PCB questions Umar Akmal after fixing claims

Monday Jun 25, 2018

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) questioned batsman Umar Akmal on Monday after he claimed that he was approached by bookmakers on several occasions for alleged corrupt activities.

Akmal appeared before head of the PCB's anti-corruption unit Colonel (retd) Azam today. 

Sources told Geo News that the PCB official asked several questions and listened to Akmal's answers during the session that lasted for more than two hours. 

They added that the batsman has again been summoned on June 27.

Akmal, 28, said in a TV interview aired on Sunday evening that he was offered $200,000 by fixers to leave two deliveries in one of the matches. He also claimed that he was offered money to skip matches against India.

“I was once offered $200,000 for leaving two deliveries. I was also offered to skip matches against India,” he said in the interview.

Pakistani batsman also said that he was approached during ICC World Cup, including the 2015 edition played in Australia and New Zealand.

His revelation has raised questions if the batsman had reported about this to anti-corruption officials. 

According to ICC anti-corruption code 2.4.4 and 2.4.5, players are bound to report all the corrupt approaches made to them during any event and failure of doing so carry a minimum punishment of five years.

The International Cricket Council has already launched an investigation into the matter and has expressed desire to speak to Akmal.

