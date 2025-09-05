Messi hits brace in his last home qualifier for Argentina

Argentina´s forward #10 Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his second goal during the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers football match between Argentina and Venezuela at the Mas Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires on September 4, 2025. — AFP

MONTEVIDEO: Lionel Messi scored twice for Argentina in emotional scenes in Buenos Aires on Thursday while Uruguay, Colombia and Paraguay joined the reigning champions at next year's World Cup.

With Argentina having already long booked their place at the tournament in North America, Messi struck in the 39th and 80th minutes in a 3-0 home win over Venezuela.

Messi, who has won the Ballon d'Or eight times, sparkled in front of an adoring crowd of 80,000 at the Mas Monumental stadium in his last home qualifier for his country.

The Argentine legend will turn 39 during next year's World Cup, but despite his advanced years, he looks set to play another pivotal role as Lionel Scaloni's side defend their crown.

Messi had his three sons with him before kickoff and his father, Jorge, was also in attendance to mark the occasion.

Uruguay sealed their berth in the United States, Canada and Mexico by beating Peru 3-0 at home while Colombia saw off Bolivia by the same scoreline.

Paraguay also reached the 2026 finals after a 0-0 home draw against already qualified Ecuador.

Brazil have also already qualified from South America.

Bielsa does it again

In front of 60,000 at a packed-out Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Rodrigo Aguirre put Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay on their way on 14 minutes.

Uruguay's Argentine head coach Marcelo Bielsa gestures during the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers football match between Uruguay and Peru at the Centenario stadium in Montevideo on September 4, 2025. — AFP

The Club America forward leapt highest to place a thumping header into the top corner past Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese.

The Uruguayans, winners of the World Cup in 1930 and 1950, had needed just a point to qualify and send their charismatic veteran coach Bielsa to the tournament once again.

The 70-year-old has now taken a third team to World Cup qualification.

Bielsa's appointment as Uruguay coach in 2023 was greeted with excitement, even euphoria, but an underwhelming qualification campaign has dampened that enthusiasm.

Qualification was always likely in a system that sees six of the 10 CONMEBOL sides qualify automatically for 2026, with one more heading into an inter-continental play-off.

Venezuela currently hold seventh place with one more qualifier to go.

Giorgian de Arrascaeta doubled Uruguay's lead just before the hour, lashing home from close range to ensure a party atmosphere in the Uruguayan capital.

Federico Vinas scored a third 10 minutes from time.

Colombia also sealed their place in next summer's extravaganza thanks to a comfortable victory over Bolivia.

The 34-year-old former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich attacker James Rodriguez, the breakout star of the 2014 World Cup, pounced just after the half-hour mark.

Jhon Cordoba made sure there were no late scares with his goal in the 74th minute, before Juan Fernando Quintero made it three.

Like Uruguay, Paraguay needed only a draw to qualify when they hosted Ecuador.

They got the job done as they ground out a goalless stalemate and will be at their ninth World Cup — but first since 2010.