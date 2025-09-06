PCB unveils schedule for South Africa's all-format tour to Pakistan

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi (right) and South Africa's Matthew Breetzke in a heated moment as umpires and teammates look on during an ODI tri-series match in Karachi on February 12, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday announced the schedule for South Africa’s all-format tour to Pakistan, set to begin from October 12.

The series will kick off Pakistan’s new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27, beginning on October 12, when the 2023-25 ICC World Test Champions, South Africa, tour the country for a two-match Test series.

The first Test match will be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium from October 12 to 16. The second Test will take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from October 20 to 24.

This tour will be South Africa’s first Test series in Pakistan since January 2021, when they were defeated 2-0 by the hosts.

Following the red-ball matches, both teams will compete in three T20 Internationals (T20Is), scheduled from October 28 to November 1.

The first T20I will be held in Rawalpindi, while the second and third matches will be played at Gaddafi Stadium.

The tour will conclude with a three-match ODI series from November 4 to 8, all to be hosted at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

This will be a landmark occasion as Faisalabad welcomes back international cricket for the first time since April 11, 2008, when Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets in an ODI at the same venue.

PCB chief operating officer Syed Sumair Ahmed expressed his excitement about hosting the series, particularly the return of ODIs to Faisalabad.

"We are looking forward to welcoming South Africa for the opening series of our ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 campaign. Starting the new cycle against the current Test champions will provide quality cricket for our players and fans," Syed said.

"The return of ODI cricket to Faisalabad after 17 years is a special moment. Iqbal Stadium holds a proud place in our cricketing history, and we are excited to bring international cricket back to this part of the country."

Pakistan vs South Africa schedule: