Tri-nation series: Ex-pacer slams Rizwan's exclusion after Haris' poor performance

Muhammad Rizwan (centre) is consoled by teammate Mohammad Haris as he walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. — AFP/File

Following a lackluster performance by batter Mohammad Haris, former fast bowler Tanveer Ahmed has criticised the decision to drop wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan during the ongoing tri-series among Pakistan, the UAE, and Afghanistan.

“If Muhammad Haris was playing in this way, then why was Mohammad Rizwan deliberately excluded from the team?” Tanveer said in a post on X.

The former pacer’s disappointment comes as right-hander Haris could not manage to go beyond 38 runs during his last nine T20I innings.

Looking back, Haris's scores include 4, 0, and 5 against Bangladesh in July, followed by 6, 4, and 2 against West Indies in August. In the current tri-series, he has put up 15, 1, and 1 against the UAE and Afghanistan.

Pakistan’s latest defeat came against Afghanistan in Sharjah on September 2, where they fell short by 18 runs.

Opting to bat first, Afghanistan posted 169/5 in 20 overs, built around a commanding 113-run stand for the second wicket between Ibrahim Zadran and Sediqullah Atal.

Pakistan struck early through Saim Ayub, who removed Rahmanullah Gurbaz for eight, but Zadran and Atal rebuilt with patience and power.

The partnership was broken in the 16th over when Faheem Ashraf had Atal caught at long-on after a fluent 64 off 45 balls, including three fours and three sixes.

Faheem Ashraf starred with the ball for Pakistan, finishing with career-best figures of 4/27, while Saim Ayub chipped in with a wicket.

In reply, Pakistan faltered in their chase and were restricted to 151/9.

Haris Rauf provided late fireworks with an unbeaten 34 off 16 balls, striking four sixes at a strike rate of 212.50. Fakhar Zaman (25), skipper Salman Ali Agha (20), and Sahibzada Farhan (18) offered resistance but failed to take Pakistan over the line.

Afghanistan’s bowlers shared the wickets, with Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, and Noor Ahmad claiming two apiece.

Despite the win, Afghanistan remained second on the points table with two victories, and their net run rate improved from -0.025 to 0.283.

Pakistan, still on top with two wins from three matches, saw their net run rate dip from 1.750 to 0.867. Hosts UAE remain winless at the bottom with a net run rate of -1.725.

It is pertinent to mention that the Salman Agha-led Pakistan team will face hosts UAE in their next match at the same venue on Thursday.