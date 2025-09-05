Afghanistan win toss, elect to bat first against UAE in T20I tri-series clash

Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan (second from left) and UAE captain Muhammad Waseem (third from left) during the toss for the T20I tri-nation series match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. — Emirates Cricket Board/File

Afghanistan decided to bat first after winning the toss against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the sixth match of the T20I tri-nation series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Squads

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Darwish Rasooli, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Gulbadin Naib

United Arab Emirates: Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Waseem(c), Ethan DSouza, Rahul Chopra(w), Asif Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Farooq, Aryansh Sharma, Saghir Khan, Muhammad Zohaib

Head-to-head

Afghanistan and UAE have come face-to-face 13 times in T20Is, with the former boasting a dominant record with 10 victories, compared to the Gulf nation’s three.

Matches: 13

Afghanistan: 10

UAE: 3

Form Guide

The two teams enter the low-context fixture with contrasting momentum in their favour. Afghanistan have four victories, including against Pakistan, in their last five completed T20Is, while UAE are on a four-match losing streak.

Afghanistan, alongside Pakistan, have qualified for the T20I tri-series final, while hosts UAE knocked out of contention.

Afghanistan: W, W, L, W, W (most recent first)

UAE: L, L, L, L, W