ECP finalises polling scheme for Lahore

A total of 53,98,622 voters are registered to vote across 14 NA constituencies in Lahore

LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has finalised the polling scheme for Lahore for the upcoming general election containing constituency-wise lists of polling stations, number of registered voters and other relevant details.

According to the final scheme issued by the commission today, a total of 5,398,623 voters (3,012,260 men and 2,386,363 women) are registered to vote across 14 National Assembly constituencies in the Punjab capital.

A total of 3,887 polling stations and 11,552 polling booths will be set up in these constituencies for the polls.

The highest number of voters (533,497) are registered in NA-124 constituency, while the least number of voters (256,481) are registered in NA-135.

The most polling stations (415) will be set up in NA-124, and the least count of polling stations (181) is in NA-135.

The elections are scheduled to be held on July 25, 2018.

Battleground Lahore

A tough contest is expected in Lahore, with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) fielding candidates in all 14 constituencies.

In 2013, the PML-N, under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, won 12 NA seats from the city out of a total of 13. PTI's Shafqat Mahmood had managed to secure only one NA seat.



This time around, the contests to watch out for are between PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz and PTI’s Dr Yasmin Rashid in NA-125, PML-N’s Ayaz Sadiq and PTI’s Aleem Khan in NA-129, PTI’s Imran Khan and PML-N’s Saad Rafique in NA-131, and PTI’s Shafqat Mahmood and PML-N’s Khawaja Ahmed Hassan in NA-130.

Complete list of the PML-N and PTI candidates from Lahore:



NA-123: Riaz Malik (PML-N) vs Mehar Wajid Azeem (PTI)

[Previously NA-118, won by Malik in 2013]

NA-124: Hamza Shehbaz (PML-N) vs Muhammad Nouman Qaiser (PTI)

[Previously NA-119, won by Hamza in 2013]

NA-125: Maryam Nawaz (PML-N) vs Dr Yasmin Rashid (PTI)

[Previously NA-120, won by PML-N’s Nawaz Sharif in 2013 and Kulsoom Nawaz in 2017 by-election]

NA-126: Mehar Ishtiaq Ahmad (PML-N) vs Hammad Azhar (PTI)

[Previously NA-121, won by Ahmad in 2013]

NA-127: Pervaiz Malik (PML-N) vs Jamshed Iqbal (PTI)

[Previously NA-123, won by PML-N’s Pervaiz Malik in 2013]

NA-128: Sheikh Rohail Asghar (PML-N) vs Ijaz Ahmed Dayal (PTI)

[Previously NA-124, won by PML-N’s Sheikh Rohail Asghar in 2013]

NA-129: Sardar Ayaz Sadiq (PML-N) vs Abdul Aleem Khan (PTI)

[Previously NA-125, won by PML-N's Khawaja Saad Rafique in 2013]

NA-130: Shafqat Mahmood (PTI) vs Khawaja Ahmed Hassan (PML-N)

[Previously NA-126, won by Mahmood in 2013]

NA-131: Khawaja Saad Rafique (PML-N) vs Imran Khan (PTI)

[new constituency]

NA-132: Shehbaz Sharif (PML-N) vs Ch Muhammad Mansha Sandhu (PTI)

[Previously NA-130/129, won by PML-N’s Sohail Shaukat Butt in 2013]

NA-133: Waheed Alam Khan (PML-N) vs Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry (PTI)

[Previously NA-127, won by Waheed Khan in 2013]

NA-134: Rana Mubashir Iqbal (PML-N) vs Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar (PTI)

[Previously NA-129. Won by PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif in 2013]

NA-135: Saif-al-Mulk Khokhar (PML-N) vs Karamat Ali Khokhar (PTI)

[Previously NA-128, won by PML-N’s Afzal Khokhar in 2013]

NA-136: Afzal Khokhar (PML-N) vs Khalid Gujjar or Malik Asad Ali (PTI)

[Previously also NA-128, won by PML-N’s Afzal Khokhar in 2013]