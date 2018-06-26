Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jun 26 2018
By
Web Desk

ECP finalises polling scheme for Lahore

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 26, 2018

A total of 53,98,622 voters are registered to vote across 14 NA constituencies in Lahore 

LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has finalised the polling scheme for Lahore for the upcoming general election containing constituency-wise lists of polling stations, number of registered voters and other relevant details.

According to the final scheme issued by the commission today, a total of 5,398,623 voters (3,012,260 men and 2,386,363 women) are registered to vote across 14 National Assembly constituencies in the Punjab capital.

A total of 3,887 polling stations and 11,552 polling booths will be set up in these constituencies for the polls. 

The highest number of voters (533,497) are registered in NA-124 constituency, while the least number of voters (256,481) are registered in NA-135.

The most polling stations (415) will be set up in NA-124, and the least count of polling stations (181) is in NA-135.

General Election 2018: The challengers in Lahore

The PML-N and PTI has fielded several of its top leaders to contest on the Punjab capital's 14 seats

The elections are scheduled to be held on July 25, 2018. 

Battleground Lahore 

A tough contest is expected in Lahore, with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) fielding candidates in all 14 constituencies. 

In 2013, the PML-N, under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, won 12 NA seats from the city out of a total of 13. PTI's Shafqat Mahmood had managed to secure only one NA seat. 

This time around, the contests to watch out for are between PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz and PTI’s Dr Yasmin Rashid in NA-125, PML-N’s Ayaz Sadiq and PTI’s Aleem Khan in NA-129, PTI’s Imran Khan and PML-N’s Saad Rafique in NA-131, and PTI’s Shafqat Mahmood and PML-N’s Khawaja Ahmed Hassan in NA-130.

Complete list of the PML-N and PTI candidates from Lahore:

NA-123: Riaz Malik (PML-N) vs Mehar Wajid Azeem (PTI)

[Previously NA-118, won by Malik in 2013]

NA-124: Hamza Shehbaz (PML-N) vs Muhammad Nouman Qaiser (PTI)

[Previously NA-119, won by Hamza in 2013]

NA-125: Maryam Nawaz (PML-N) vs Dr Yasmin Rashid (PTI)

[Previously NA-120, won by PML-N’s Nawaz Sharif in 2013 and Kulsoom Nawaz in 2017 by-election]

NA-126: Mehar Ishtiaq Ahmad (PML-N) vs Hammad Azhar (PTI)

[Previously NA-121, won by Ahmad in 2013]

NA-127: Pervaiz Malik (PML-N) vs Jamshed Iqbal (PTI)

[Previously NA-123, won by PML-N’s Pervaiz Malik in 2013]

NA-128: Sheikh Rohail Asghar (PML-N) vs Ijaz Ahmed Dayal (PTI)

[Previously NA-124, won by PML-N’s Sheikh Rohail Asghar in 2013]

NA-129: Sardar Ayaz Sadiq (PML-N) vs Abdul Aleem Khan (PTI)

[Previously NA-125, won by PML-N's Khawaja Saad Rafique in 2013]

NA-130: Shafqat Mahmood (PTI) vs Khawaja Ahmed Hassan (PML-N)

[Previously NA-126, won by Mahmood in 2013]

NA-131: Khawaja Saad Rafique (PML-N) vs Imran Khan (PTI)

[new constituency]

NA-132: Shehbaz Sharif (PML-N) vs Ch Muhammad Mansha Sandhu (PTI)

[Previously NA-130/129, won by PML-N’s Sohail Shaukat Butt in 2013]

NA-133: Waheed Alam Khan (PML-N) vs Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry (PTI)

[Previously NA-127, won by Waheed Khan in 2013]

NA-134: Rana Mubashir Iqbal (PML-N) vs Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar (PTI)

[Previously NA-129. Won by PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif in 2013]

NA-135: Saif-al-Mulk Khokhar (PML-N) vs Karamat Ali Khokhar (PTI)

[Previously NA-128, won by PML-N’s Afzal Khokhar in 2013]

NA-136: Afzal Khokhar (PML-N) vs Khalid Gujjar or Malik Asad Ali (PTI)

[Previously also NA-128, won by PML-N’s Afzal Khokhar in 2013]

More From Pakistan:

PAF training aircraft crashes at Peshawar air base

PAF training aircraft crashes at Peshawar air base

 Updated 58 minutes ago
Pakistan will be destroyed if it depends on India: Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan will be destroyed if it depends on India: Shehbaz Sharif

 Updated an hour ago
Had no role in forming National Reconciliation Ordinance, Zardari informs SC

Had no role in forming National Reconciliation Ordinance, Zardari informs SC

Updated an hour ago
Supreme Court to resume hearing Memogate case today

Supreme Court to resume hearing Memogate case today

 Updated 3 hours ago
Larkana judge admonished by CJP 'resigns over humiliation'

Larkana judge admonished by CJP 'resigns over humiliation'

Updated 3 hours ago
Former PM Abbasi criticises arrest of PML-N's Qamarul Islam

Former PM Abbasi criticises arrest of PML-N's Qamarul Islam

Updated 2 hours ago
Avenfield case: Khawaja Haris resumes concluding arguments on sixth day

Avenfield case: Khawaja Haris resumes concluding arguments on sixth day

Updated 2 hours ago
Shahid Khaqan, Khawaja Asif, Farooq Sattar cleared to contest polls

Shahid Khaqan, Khawaja Asif, Farooq Sattar cleared to contest polls

 Updated 9 minutes ago
'Green gold': Pakistan plants hundreds of millions of trees

'Green gold': Pakistan plants hundreds of millions of trees

 Updated 3 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM