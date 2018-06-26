Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jun 26 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Shehbaz wraps up Karachi visit with anti-Zardari tirade

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jun 26, 2018

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif wrapped his visit to Karachi on Tuesday by continuing tirade against Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari.

The Green Bus could not pace Karachi roads because of 'sweets’, he said, adding that a few individuals from Karachi seeking 'sweets' reached the country, which was to deliver the buses.

“If ‘sweets’ would be demanded like this then public transport project won’t be completed until the Day of Judgment,” Shehbaz added while addressing media in Lyari.

“If the people of Karachi vote for PML-N, then we will bring buses without ‘sweets’,” he added.

The PML-N chief further remarked that if he comes to power then he will make Karachi the most beautiful city of South Asia.

Unaware of aliens’ presence: Shehbaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif refrained from endorsing his brother Nawaz Sharif’s statement on aliens and remarked that he is unaware of the presence of any ‘aliens’.

“The Holy Quran only mentions jinns and nothing else,” he remarked while addressing an event in Karachi on Tuesday.

He further remarked that Rangers have played an integral role in restoring peace to Karachi. "We will make Karachi better than Lahore if given a chance. You are free to compare our performance with that of our competitors.

"We didn't come to power in Karachi before, only people of Punjab gave us to mandate," he remarked.

On Monday, Shehbaz Sharif promised development and prosperity for Karachi, after arriving in the metropolis to launch the party's election campaign.

Addressing an event at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Shehbaz vowed to resolve the city's critical issues if PML-N was voted into power again.

Shehbaz promises to develop Karachi if PML-N voted into power

Shehbaz arrived in Karachi earlier today to launch PML-N's election campaign

"[We] performed to the [best of our capabilties] in the past five years," he said, adding that it is only the past performances which serve as grounds to vote for a political party.

Singling out the most critical issues plaguing the city, namely water shortage, poor cleanliness and lack of public transport infrastructure, the former chief minister of Punjab said his party would "resolve these issues on a priority basis, just like it had solved the load-shedding crisis by as much as 90%."

Highlighting the prevalent water crisis in the port city, Shehbaz said it was time for action, not regrets. "In two, three years water crisis shouldn’t exist in Karachi," he said, adding that the PML-N government would work with the provincial and city governments to ensure potable water is available to every household within the next two years.

The party president said that provincial budget was alone not enough to develop Karachi; the federal government should also allocate budget towards the city's development. 

