Chinese national's car rams into, wounds Pakistani man in Islamabad's F-7

ISLAMABAD: A young man was wounded Tuesday night when a vehicle driven by a foreigner rammed into his motorcycle here in the city's Sector F7 area, Geo News reported, citing authorities, in an incident almost eerily similar to two prior ones that had left the people hit dead.



Police said they took into custody the Chinese national whose car ploughed into the motorcycle driven by Zohaib, 24, who was subsequently transferred to a nearby hospital. The vehicle was also taken into custody.

The Chinese national was taken to the Kohsar police station, where his fellow countrymen reached for assistance. Sources, however, said the driver was underage and did not possess a driving license.

Further, according to sources, police officers allegedly pressurised Zohaib's brother to sweep the incident under the carpet, suggested that the Chinese pay for the youth's medical treatment, and advised to not take any legal action.