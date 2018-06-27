Can't connect right now! retry
150 LESCO feeders trip in Lahore as rain leaves minor dead, 14 injured

LAHORE: Rain lashed numerous areas of the city Tuesday night, resulting in multiple casualties and power outages in various areas, Geo News reported.

At least one person, a minor, was killed last night in a rain-related accident, while 14 others were wounded in similar ones.

On the other hand, reports from many areas in the city indicated that citizens were inconvenienced by power outages for several hours. Some 150 feeders of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) tripped due to the sudden rain, the company confirmed.

Later in the day, LESCO officials claimed to have brought back most of the tripped feeders back online. 

Further, other cities southwards, in Sindh, also received light rainfall, turning the weather pleasant. Those that did experience heavy drizzle comprised Sukkur, Jacobabad, and Ratodero, among others.

Rain forecast in Karachi

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Karachi is also forecasted to experience rain today (Wednesday) in what could be the metropolis' first one this season.

Other cities that could receive light rainfall comprise Larkana, Nawabshah, Zhob, Kalat, Dera Ismail Khan (D.I. Khan), Malakand, Bannu, Hazara, Islamabad, and Kashmir.

