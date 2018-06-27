Can't connect right now! retry
GEO NEWS

Eight youngsters go missing on same day from DI Khan

GEO NEWS

Wednesday Jun 27, 2018

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Eight youngsters went missing from Dera Ismail Khan's Hayatullah neighbourhood on June 20, Geo News reported on Tuesday. 

Families of the boys, aged between 18 and 20, registered reports in the local police station. The families of the missing youngsters had reported that they had not returned home since the eve of June 20.  

SHO Damm Saaz told Geo News that none of the missing youth had contacted their families. He further said that some of the missing boys were friends while others were neighbours. 

According to the police officer, a few of the missing youngsters had visited Balochistan's border area Ragasar during the Eid holidays. 

Area residents have said that the youngsters may have left for a tour. 

The police registered an initial report. 

Investigations into the case are under way. 

