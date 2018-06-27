Can't connect right now! retry
Yasir Shah's return to benefit team: Sarfraz

Wednesday Jun 27, 2018

Pakistan cricket captain Sarfraz Ahmed talking to media at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Photo: Geo News

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket captain Sarfraz Ahmed said spinner Yasir Shah's inclusion in the squad for the upcoming ODI series against Zimbabwe would be beneficial for the team.

Speaking to the media at Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday, Sarfraz said the team picked for the upcoming series is well rounded, and will be boosted by the return of Shah, who was sidelined by a hip bone injury earlier this year.

But the 32-year old spinner is back in the national squad for the upcoming ODI tour of Zimbabwe, which follows a triangular series between Pakistan, Zimbabwe and Australia.

Speaking about the squad, Sarfraz said the team would utilise Mohammad Hafeez to his full potential as an opener as well as a spinner. 

He also lauded Kamran Akmal’s recent performance in the domestic circuit.

About his own performance the captain said he has been working on his batting and hopes to perform well.

As a captain he is always under pressure, but he will not let it get to him, said Sarfraz, adding that he will try to win matches with his batting and will continue to bat at number four in the upcoming T20 matches.

The 31-year old said he will not be taking 12th-ranked Zimbabwe lightly in the upcoming series.

“Toss will be an important part of the match. There will be pressure in the series, but I have told the team to play their natural game."

Sarfraz added that the Pakistan team has good bowlers with match-winning capabilities.

He also said he is looking forward to playing Australia with the hope the games against them turn out to be nail-biting encounters.

Pakistan will play Australia and Zimbabwe in a triangular series from July 1 to July 8, 2018.

The tri-series will be followed by a five-match ODI series against Zimbabwe commencing from July 13. The ODIs have been scheduled at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo on July 13, 16, 18, 20 and 22.

Pakistan squad for Triangular Series

Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Sarfraz Ahmad (captain/wicketkeeper), Harris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hassan Ali, Muhammad Amir, Usman Khan Shinwari, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sahibzada Farhan.

Pakistan squad for ODI series against Zimbabwe

Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Muhammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Baber Azam (subject to fitness), Asif Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain/wicketkeeper), Muhammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Muhammad Amir, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan Shinwari, Yasir Shah, Hassan Ali and Harris Sohail.

