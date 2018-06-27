Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 27 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Tribunal restrains PTI's Fawad Chaudhry from NA-67 poll contest

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Jun 27, 2018

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry’s nomination papers were rejected on Wednesday from his home constituency of NA-67, Jhelum.

The election tribunal was hearing an appeal against the acceptance of Chaudhry’s nomination papers by the returning officer, filed by Justice and Democratic Party’s Fakhar Abbas Kazmi.

Kazmi had objected, saying that Chaudhry had not paid agriculture tax on his land.

He had also stated that the PTI leader’s name on his identity card was listed as ‘Fawad Ahmad’.

Speaking to the media after the judgment, the PTI leader said, “The basis of today’s decision is to influence my election campaign.”

“The decision is not based on merit,” he said.

Chauhdry further stressed that his supporters and party workers do not need to worry about the tribunal's decision restraining him from contesting from NA-67.

“Will reply to those who attack Imran Khan,” he asserted while adding that they will continue to fight against former chief justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Chaudhry and others.

Imran cleared to contest polls from NA-53

Rejecting all objections against Imran Khan's candidacy from NA-53, an election appellate tribunal allowed the PTI chief to contest polls from the Islamabad constituency on Wednesday.

Returning officer (RO), Additional District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Adnan Khan, had rejected Imran's nomination papers last week, along with those of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidates Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Sardar Mehtab Abbasi and PTI's disgruntled leader Ayesha Gulalai for failing to fill clause-N of the affidavit in which they were required to mention the “contribution” to their respective constituencies during their previous tenure as lawmakers.

The PTI chairman had filed an appeal on June 20 against the rejection of his candidacy. In the appeal, Imran requested the tribunal to overrule the RO's decision to reject his nomination papers.

PTI chief Imran Khan allowed to contest polls from NA-53

Election tribunals have until today evening to finalise appeals against nomination/rejection of candidates for July 25 polls

Earlier today, Imran had appeared before the Islamabad election tribunal to fill clause-N of the affidavit submitted with his nomination papers for the constituency. In clause-N, the PTI chief stated that he set up the Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital, established Namal College, and made the nation aware to struggle for its constitutional rights.

The PTI chief has again been summoned in Peshawar today after he failed to appear before the election tribunal yesterday for the hearing of an appeal against the approval of his nomination papers from NA-35, Bannu.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Maryam to contest polls from NA-127 Lahore: sources

Maryam to contest polls from NA-127 Lahore: sources

 Updated 46 minutes ago
SC orders notifying Saleem Baig's appointment as PEMRA chief in two days

SC orders notifying Saleem Baig's appointment as PEMRA chief in two days

 Updated 2 hours ago
Nawaz, Pervaiz Rasheed review protest plans over recent NAB actions

Nawaz, Pervaiz Rasheed review protest plans over recent NAB actions

 Updated 2 hours ago
PPP to win again from Sindh, Murad Ali Shah hits back at Shehbaz

PPP to win again from Sindh, Murad Ali Shah hits back at Shehbaz

 Updated 2 hours ago
PPP names candidates for national, provincial seats from Punjab

PPP names candidates for national, provincial seats from Punjab

 Updated 2 hours ago
Tribunal rejects nomination papers of Nisar Khuhro for PS-11

Tribunal rejects nomination papers of Nisar Khuhro for PS-11

 Updated 4 hours ago
NAB once again summons ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail in illegal contract probe

NAB once again summons ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail in illegal contract probe

 Updated 4 hours ago
ECP rejects PTI’s request to extend polling time

ECP rejects PTI’s request to extend polling time

 Updated 4 hours ago
SC to announce verdict in Daniyal Aziz contempt case tomorrow

SC to announce verdict in Daniyal Aziz contempt case tomorrow

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM