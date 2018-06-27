Tribunal restrains PTI's Fawad Chaudhry from NA-67 poll contest

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry’s nomination papers were rejected on Wednesday from his home constituency of NA-67, Jhelum.



The election tribunal was hearing an appeal against the acceptance of Chaudhry’s nomination papers by the returning officer, filed by Justice and Democratic Party’s Fakhar Abbas Kazmi.

Kazmi had objected, saying that Chaudhry had not paid agriculture tax on his land.

He had also stated that the PTI leader’s name on his identity card was listed as ‘Fawad Ahmad’.

Speaking to the media after the judgment, the PTI leader said, “The basis of today’s decision is to influence my election campaign.”

“The decision is not based on merit,” he said.

Chauhdry further stressed that his supporters and party workers do not need to worry about the tribunal's decision restraining him from contesting from NA-67.

“Will reply to those who attack Imran Khan,” he asserted while adding that they will continue to fight against former chief justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Chaudhry and others.

Imran cleared to contest polls from NA-53

Rejecting all objections against Imran Khan's candidacy from NA-53, an election appellate tribunal allowed the PTI chief to contest polls from the Islamabad constituency on Wednesday.

Returning officer (RO), Additional District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Adnan Khan, had rejected Imran's nomination papers last week, along with those of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidates Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Sardar Mehtab Abbasi and PTI's disgruntled leader Ayesha Gulalai for failing to fill clause-N of the affidavit in which they were required to mention the “contribution” to their respective constituencies during their previous tenure as lawmakers.

The PTI chairman had filed an appeal on June 20 against the rejection of his candidacy. In the appeal, Imran requested the tribunal to overrule the RO's decision to reject his nomination papers.

Earlier today, Imran had appeared before the Islamabad election tribunal to fill clause-N of the affidavit submitted with his nomination papers for the constituency. In clause-N, the PTI chief stated that he set up the Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital, established Namal College, and made the nation aware to struggle for its constitutional rights.

The PTI chief has again been summoned in Peshawar today after he failed to appear before the election tribunal yesterday for the hearing of an appeal against the approval of his nomination papers from NA-35, Bannu.