Five suspected terrorists arrested from Sibi

SIBI: Security forces on Thursday arrested five suspected terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan's Sibi, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).



Weapons and communication devices were recovered from the arrested suspects.



On June 19, the provincial Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed the deaths of four terrorists in a three-hour-long operation, conducted with the assistance of intelligence agencies, in Tera Meel area of Dasht, Balochistan.

According to the CTD spokesperson, a woman was among the deceased terrorists while four security officials were injured in the operation. The CTD was transporting an under-custody terrorist to assist in an operation when the shootout took place.

Later in the day, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Abdul Razzak Cheema and Commandant FC Colonel Rab Nawaz addressed a press conference to confirm the operation had taken place in Dasht. The deceased persons were involved in different terrorist activities including the targetted killing of Levies personnel, DIG Cheema told the media.

"Our war is against terrorists and the frequency of this war has increased after May 15," DIG Cheema said. He further added that it is the responsibility of law enforcement agencies to continue the war against terrorism.

The senior police officer had said terrorists were operating by changing their identities, reiterating that they will be eliminated.