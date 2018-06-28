Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jun 28 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Five suspected terrorists arrested from Sibi

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Jun 28, 2018

SIBI: Security forces on Thursday arrested five suspected terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan's Sibi, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Weapons and communication devices were recovered from the arrested suspects. 

On June 19, the provincial Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed the deaths of four terrorists in a three-hour-long operation, conducted with the assistance of intelligence agencies, in Tera Meel area of Dasht, Balochistan.

According to the CTD spokesperson, a woman was among the deceased terrorists while four security officials were injured in the operation. The CTD was transporting an under-custody terrorist to assist in an operation when the shootout took place.

Four terrorists killed in Balochistan operation: CTD

Rescue sources say five-year-old boy among victims of shootout between CTD, terrorists

Later in the day, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Abdul Razzak Cheema and Commandant FC Colonel Rab Nawaz addressed a press conference to confirm the operation had taken place in Dasht. The deceased persons were involved in different terrorist activities including the targetted killing of Levies personnel, DIG Cheema told the media.

"Our war is against terrorists and the frequency of this war has increased after May 15," DIG Cheema said. He further added that it is the responsibility of law enforcement agencies to continue the war against terrorism.

The senior police officer had said terrorists were operating by changing their identities, reiterating that they will be eliminated.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Protests from disgruntled PTI workers follow Imran to Lahore

Protests from disgruntled PTI workers follow Imran to Lahore

 Updated 27 minutes ago
NAB has its own mandate, don’t want to indulge in blame game: law minister

NAB has its own mandate, don’t want to indulge in blame game: law minister

 Updated 51 minutes ago
NAB approves repatriation of Hasan, Hussain Nawaz via Interpol

NAB approves repatriation of Hasan, Hussain Nawaz via Interpol

Updated 2 hours ago
ECP directs candidates to submit party affiliation certificates

ECP directs candidates to submit party affiliation certificates

Updated 2 hours ago
Mirza Saleem Baig appointed PEMRA chairman

Mirza Saleem Baig appointed PEMRA chairman

 Updated 3 hours ago
PTI's Fawad Chaudhry allowed to contest from NA-67

PTI's Fawad Chaudhry allowed to contest from NA-67

 Updated 3 hours ago
SC orders to remove ex-aviation chief Shujaat Azeem’s name from ECL

SC orders to remove ex-aviation chief Shujaat Azeem’s name from ECL

 Updated 4 hours ago
PML-N's Rana Afzal becomes latest political leader to face ire of constituents

PML-N's Rana Afzal becomes latest political leader to face ire of constituents

Updated 3 hours ago
Former PM Abbasi challenges disqualification from NA-57

Former PM Abbasi challenges disqualification from NA-57

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM