SC bars private schools from charging fees for summer break

Supreme Court of Pakistan. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday barred private schools from charging fees during summer breaks.



Chief Justice Justice Saqib Nisar observed that a poor man's child can not afford to study in a private institution due to the massive fees, adding that its government's inefficiency that it did not prioritise education sector.

"Its state's responsibility to ensure free education for the children aged till 16-year-old," the chief justice stated. "Currently more students are enrolled in private institutions than in government schools."

The chief justice remarked that its state's responsibility to ensure the provision of education to the poor and it has the mandate to take over the school.

He said that parents would be glad to not pay school fees in the summer break, and would have spent it on the leisure of their families.