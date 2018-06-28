Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Thursday Jun 28 2018
By
REUTERS

Majority of Americans think social media platforms censor political views: Pew survey

By
REUTERS

Thursday Jun 28, 2018

File photo

NEW YORK: About seven out of ten Americans think social media platforms intentionally censor political viewpoints, the Pew Research Center found in a study released on Thursday.

The study comes amid an ongoing debate over the power of digital technology companies and the way they do business. Social media companies in particular, including Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google, have recently come under scrutiny for failing to promptly tackle the problem of fake news as more Americans consume news on their platforms.

In the study of 4,594 U.S. adults, conducted between May 29 and June 11, roughly 72 percent of the respondents believed that social media platforms actively censored political views those companies found objectionable.

The perception that technology companies were politically biased and suppressed political speech was especially widespread among Republicans, the study showed.

About 85 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents in the survey thought it was likely for social media sites to intentionally censor political viewpoints, with 54 percent saying it was “very” likely.

Sixty-four percent of Republicans also thought major technology companies as a whole supported the views of liberals over conservatives.

A majority of the respondents, or 51 percent, said technology companies should be regulated more than they are now, while only 9 percent said they should be regulated less.

Comments

More From Sci-Tech:

Amazon wants to foster small independent delivery fleets

Amazon wants to foster small independent delivery fleets

 Updated 15 hours ago
Japan space probe reaches asteroid in search for origin of life

Japan space probe reaches asteroid in search for origin of life

 Updated yesterday
Twitter to confirm new accounts in spam fight

Twitter to confirm new accounts in spam fight

 Updated 2 days ago
Judge restores Uber's London licence for 15 months

Judge restores Uber's London licence for 15 months

 Updated 2 days ago
'You cannot be serious': IBM taps emotions for Wimbledon highlights

'You cannot be serious': IBM taps emotions for Wimbledon highlights

 Updated 2 days ago
Video makers want YouTube to change subscription tool

Video makers want YouTube to change subscription tool

 Updated 3 days ago
When a text can trigger a lynching: WhatsApp struggles with incendiary messages in India

When a text can trigger a lynching: WhatsApp struggles with incendiary messages in India

 Updated 3 days ago
Fox spirits and demons: China's tech giants splash out in cartoon arms race

Fox spirits and demons: China's tech giants splash out in cartoon arms race

 Updated 4 days ago
Pakistan to launch remote sensing satellite in July

Pakistan to launch remote sensing satellite in July

Updated 4 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM