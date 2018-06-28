PTI suffers major setback in Layyah ahead of polls

LAYYAH: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) suffered a major setback in Layyah district of Punjab, where an influential group quit the party despite having been awarded tickets for the forthcoming General Election 2018.



Sehar group was awarded one ticket for the National Assembly and three for provincial assembly seats by the PTI.

Following Sehar group's parting of ways, the party allotted these tickets to Majeed Niazi group.

Those who quit the party included PTI candidate from PP-281 Shahabuddin Sehar, Sajjad Khan Sehar from PP-282 and Sardar Bahadur Sehar from NA-187.

According to sources, Sehar group was brought into the party fold by Jahangir Tareen, while Niazi group has the backing from Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

On the other hand, PTI district president Basharat Randhawa announced quitting the party after being denied tickets for contesting the forthcoming election.

Randhawa said that he would contest the polls as an independent candidate.