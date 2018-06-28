Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jun 28 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PTI suffers major setback in Layyah ahead of polls

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Jun 28, 2018

LAYYAH: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) suffered a major setback in Layyah district of Punjab, where an influential group quit the party despite having been awarded tickets for the forthcoming General Election 2018.

Sehar group was awarded one ticket for the National Assembly and three for provincial assembly seats by the PTI.

Following Sehar group's parting of ways, the party allotted these tickets to Majeed Niazi group.

Those who quit the party included PTI candidate from PP-281 Shahabuddin Sehar, Sajjad Khan Sehar from PP-282 and Sardar Bahadur Sehar from NA-187.

According to sources, Sehar group was brought into the party fold by Jahangir Tareen, while Niazi group has the backing from Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

On the other hand, PTI district president Basharat Randhawa announced quitting the party after being denied tickets for contesting the forthcoming election.

Randhawa said that he would contest the polls as an independent candidate.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

ECP summons Nawaz Sharif on July 9 in party name case

ECP summons Nawaz Sharif on July 9 in party name case

Updated 43 minutes ago
‘Ask God for forgiveness’: Angry voters confront MQM-P's Farooq Sattar

‘Ask God for forgiveness’: Angry voters confront MQM-P's Farooq Sattar

Updated 36 minutes ago
Eight injured as wall collapses due to rain in Lahore

Eight injured as wall collapses due to rain in Lahore

Updated 8 minutes ago
NAB seeks placement of two Punjab secretaries, five CEO's on ECL

NAB seeks placement of two Punjab secretaries, five CEO's on ECL

Updated 54 minutes ago
Immediate improvements in airline not possible, PIA tells Supreme Court

Immediate improvements in airline not possible, PIA tells Supreme Court

 Updated 11 minutes ago
CJP has no right to insult judges in open court: Justice Siddiqui

CJP has no right to insult judges in open court: Justice Siddiqui

Updated an hour ago
PTI’s Khurrum Sher Zaman confronted by disgruntled voters

PTI’s Khurrum Sher Zaman confronted by disgruntled voters

Updated an hour ago
NAB files reference against Ahad Cheema, summons Shehbaz Sharif on July 5

NAB files reference against Ahad Cheema, summons Shehbaz Sharif on July 5

 Updated 2 hours ago
Supreme Court accepts PSP's petition questioning Karachi's census

Supreme Court accepts PSP's petition questioning Karachi's census

 Updated 3 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM