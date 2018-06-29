Karachi to remain cloudy with chance of rainfall but interior Sindh at risk

Residents remove the debris of their house during torrential rain in Mubarak village, some 55 kilometres (34 miles) from Karachi, Pakistan, June 26, 2007. REUTERS/Athar Hussain/Files

KARACHI: Weather in the metropolis is set to remain pleasant on Friday as clouds dominate the sky and citizens await the first drop of monsoon rain, Geo News reported, citing the country's forecasting authority.



The first rainfall of the season is expected today, after the clouds disappointed Karachiites a day ago. Weather in other cities across Sindh is also expected to remain cloudy, with little-to-moderate chances of a drizzle.

Separately, the local administration of Hyderabad has not made any efforts towards coming up with solutions to clean up the drainage systems despite the start of the monsoon season, which could lead to flooding in the city should the rainfall be more than expected.

In Badin, precautionary steps that were to be taken ahead of the monsoon season were not completed on time, leading to a significantly increased risk related to the Left Bank Outfall Drain (LBOD), a drainage canal that was created years ago to lead wastewater and rainwater from the agricultural fields of the Nawabshah, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas districts into the sea.



Officials associated with disaster management authorities and rain supervision claim to have spent nearly Rs3 billion on the reparation of LBOD following the disastrous flooding back in 2011.

However, ground realities are contradictory.

Water blockades of the drainage canal are quite weak and there are major cracks, which, in the event of an unforeseen circumstance during the current rain season, could lay waste to the surrounding area.

Despite Rs100 billion spent earlier, experts consider the drainage canal to be a dead horse, and considering the past failures, the LBOD becomes a nuisance for the area residents every monsoon season.