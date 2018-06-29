Eight injured as wall collapses due to rain in Lahore

LAHORE: Eight people were injured on Friday after the wall of a mosque collapsed in Model Town due to the rain that has been lashing out in the Punjab capital.



According to rescue officials, the accident occurred on Link Road in Model Town, which resulted in eight people being crushed under the rubble resulting in being seriously injured.

According to details, the rescue teams arrived on the scene of the incident and gave first aid to three of the injured on the spot, while the remaining five were shifted to a nearby hospital for further medical treatment.

The city and its surroundings also experienced intermittent rain last night which still continues, turning the weather pleasant after a months-long spell of heat.

Moreover, the ongoing rain once again led to the tripping of over 100 feeders of the Lahore Electricity Supply Company.