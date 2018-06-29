Accused of mega corruption, Memon continues to stay at Karachi private hospital

Former Sindh minister Sharjeel Memon is accused of corruption worth over Rs5 billion. — Geo News FILE

KARACHI: Former Sindh information minister Sharjeel Memon continues to stay at a private hospital in Karachi for more than a month, despite being under trial for corruption worth over Rs5 billion.



Memon was shifted from Jinnah Hospital to the VIP ward of a private hospital in Karachi's Clifton area after he was advised to undergo hydrotherapy.

To further facilitate him, former chief minister Murad Ali Shah notified the hospital as sub-jail towards the end of his government's tenure in Sindh.

Memon has been staying at the Clifton hospital since May 18.

Prior to that, the former provincial minister was admitted to the VIP ward of Jinnah Hospital, but the court expressed displeasure over it, after which he was transferred to jail.

It is pertinent to note here that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had apprehended Memon in October 2017, after the Sindh High Court (SHC) rejected his bail.

The chief justice of Pakistan had taken a suo motu notice of his transfer to hospital from prison later.