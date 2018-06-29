Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jun 29 2018
By
GEO NEWS

ECP withdraws notification of Ishaq Dar's election as senator

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Jun 29, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday withdrew a notification of former finance minister Ishaq Dar's election as a senator.

The notification was withdrawn in the light of Supreme Court orders. In May 2018, the apex court had suspended Dar’s senatorship on a temporary basis.

A petition, moved by Pakistan Peoples Party's Nawazish Pirzada, had requested the apex court to suspend the Lahore High Court judgment allowing Dar to contest the March 3 Senate elections.

On February 17, an appellate election tribunal of the LHC had granted Dar permission to contest Senate elections, setting aside an order of the returning officer who had rejected his nomination papers.

Dar was successfully elected to the Senate from Punjab but had yet to be administered oath.

Dar seen avoiding journalists' queries in London

Reporters surround the former finance minister outside the Harley Street Clinic in London

The former finance minister has been out of the country since October 2017 on account of his medical treatment.

He has since been declared a proclaimed offender in a corruption case filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau.

Earlier this week, Dar was seen avoiding a barrage of questions aimed at him by newsmen in London.

Journalists surrounded the former finance minister as he left the Harley Street Clinic in London, after having visited Begum Kulsoom Nawaz who has been under treatment for cancer.

One of the newsmen asked Dar that he was ailing, yet continued roaming outside. To which, he replied that he was ill and he knew it.

As soon as the former minister sat inside his car, the newsmen also drew their microphones inside. Dar, who was angry yet smiling, made every effort to drive the microphones away.

"When will you return to Pakistan?" another reporter asked Dar amid his efforts to duck the questions.

He replied: "I will return whenever my health improved."

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Consensus reached to construct two new dams immediately: CJP

Consensus reached to construct two new dams immediately: CJP

 Updated 37 minutes ago
Election 2018: 76 candidates to contest for three NA seats in Islamabad

Election 2018: 76 candidates to contest for three NA seats in Islamabad

 Updated 2 hours ago
Supreme Court orders completion of PIA audit within 10 weeks

Supreme Court orders completion of PIA audit within 10 weeks

 Updated 33 minutes ago
Didn't give Reham single penny directly or indirectly for book: Shehbaz Sharif

Didn't give Reham single penny directly or indirectly for book: Shehbaz Sharif

 Updated 2 hours ago
South African giraffe dies at Lahore zoo

South African giraffe dies at Lahore zoo

 Updated 3 hours ago
Chaudhry Nisar allotted electoral symbol of ‘jeep’

Chaudhry Nisar allotted electoral symbol of ‘jeep’

 Updated 3 hours ago
FATF issues action plan Pakistan will implement while on grey list

FATF issues action plan Pakistan will implement while on grey list

 Updated 3 hours ago
Former MQM-London worker shot dead in Karachi

Former MQM-London worker shot dead in Karachi

Updated 4 hours ago
Educational backgrounds and professions of politicians revealed

Educational backgrounds and professions of politicians revealed

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM