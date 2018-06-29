Can't connect right now! retry
China praises Pakistan's counter-terrorism efforts after FATF decision

Friday Jun 29, 2018

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lu Kang's Regular Press Conference on June 16, 2015. Photo: file

BEIJING: Pakistan government has made enormous efforts and sacrifices to counter terrorism and the international community should recognise this, remarked Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang on Friday.  

“We have always believed that the great efforts and sacrifices made by the Pakistani government and people for the fight against terrorism are obvious to all and the international community should fully recognise this,” Lu said.

“We will not make specific comments on the discussion of the Financial Action Task Force. I would like to reiterate that the international community should treat Pakistan's efforts objectively and fairly, and give more recognition and support to the Pakistani side for more real and effective international counter-terrorism cooperation.”

When asked to comment on Pakistan being placed on the grey list by the Financial Action Task Force, the spokesman remarked that the world should recognise “enormous efforts and sacrifices made by Pakistan against terrorism."

He said that in recent years, Pakistan has actively taken measures to strengthen financial supervision and crack down on terrorist financing. 

“China hopes that all parties will treat Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts objectively and impartially, instead of relying on criticism and pressure,” Lu said.

The spokesman further said that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners. 

China is willing to continue to strengthen cooperation with Pakistan in the counter-terrorism field, he said. 

