Consensus reached to construct two new dams immediately: CJP

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Pakistan on Saturday remarked that consensus has been developed for immediate construction of two new dams in view of the chronic water crisis in the country.



CJP Justice Saqib Nisar made the remarks while hearing a suo motu case related to Rs54 billion worth of loan waivers carried out by 222 individuals and companies.

The top judge observed that the consensus was developed during a key meeting with experts and various stakeholders earlier this week. The amount recovered from the defaulters will be used to construct two new dams immediately, the CJP remarked.

Chief Justice Nisar stated that some of the defaulters have expressed willingness to pay 75 percent of the written-off loan amount, whereas those who do not return the amount will be sent to the banking courts.

The court then adjourned hearing of the case till July 4.

During previous hearings on the prevailing water crisis in the country, CJP Nisar had observed that construction of dams was imperative for Pakistan’s survival, and had inquired about the measures being taken to resolve the water issue.

During one such hearing, regarding the Kalabagh dam issue, the top judge had remarked that unity among all four provinces was important for resolving the crisis. All four brothers [provinces] should come together and make sacrifices for the construction of dams, he had observed.