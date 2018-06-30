Nisar decries Nawaz’s 'disloyalty' at Chakri rally

RAWALPINDI: Former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Saturday decried "disloyalty" of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif despite having supported for 34 years.



Addressing a public rally in Chakri, the former interior minister said that he had always held his head high in politics and could not stand with his hands folded before anyone.

"I supported him for 34 years, but Nawaz Sharif forgot it," he said, accusing the former premier of being "disloyal".



The disgruntled PML-N leader will be contesting from constituencies NA-63, NA-59, PP-10 and PP-12 in the forthcoming polls as an independent candidate.

He has been allotted the symbol of a ‘jeep’ for the upcoming general election.

During an interview with Geo News, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif also admitted his disassociation with Nisar for the first time.

The former Punjab chief minister said that he had a friendly relation with Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, however, regretted that the two of them have dissociated with each other.



"I have had an affiliation with Chaudhry Nisar and I won't issue statements on that throughout my life," he said.



Shehbaz said that he had convinced Nawaz Sharif for awarding ticket to Nisar, but it could not happen because of issuance of statements from both sides.