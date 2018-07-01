PML-N's Multan candidate says slapping incident 'result of misunderstanding'

KARACHI: The incident that took place at the warehouse of Rana Iqbal Siraj, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) candidate in Multan, "was a result of a misunderstanding", the party member explained Saturday night in a video message obtained by Geo News.



Earlier, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif had alleged that his party's electoral candidates were being summoned and threatened, saying Siraj "was slapped and threatened of dire consequences".

"Such steps would be detrimental to the country," Sharif had stressed, adding: "All cannons are pointed at the PML-N."

The former premier went on to urge caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk and Justice (retd) Sardar Raza Khan, the chief election commissioner, to take notice of the threats being made to the electoral candidates.

"If [polls] were rigged, then a storm would rise that would be difficult to tackle," Sharif highlighted.

Prior to that, Maryam, Sharif's daughter, had also asserted that the PML-N and her party members were being targeted.