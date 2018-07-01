Sindh's Fazlur Rehman richest among caretaker chief ministers

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Fazlur Rehman is the richest among all four caretaker chief ministers, according to the asset details issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan on Sunday.



Fazlur Rehman declared assets worth Rs130.575 million, with eight million rupees under pension funds and 0.2 million cash in hand, his wife owns 400-gram gold and have invested Rs50 million. He has over Rs 20.686 million in his bank account.

Rehman declared possession of furniture worth Rs0.5 million, with seven plots under his name and three under his wife’s name. He said that he owns a 1967-model vehicle worth Rs15,000.

Caretaker Balochistan chief minister Alaud Din Marri has declared assets worth over Rs4.8 million, including a residential property worth over Rs2.1 million, a home in Karachi worth Rs0.7 million and plot in Gwadar costing Rs 1.4million.

Marri said that he has Rs0.1 million cash in hand and has invested Rs3.5 million in businesses. He has declared furniture worth Rs 50,000.

KPK Chief Minister Justice (retd) Dost Muhammad Khan holds total assets worth Rs47.15 million, his eight marla house is declared worth Rs29.7 million, another seven marla plot is declared to be Rs1.52 million and a two kanal is Rs0.86 million.

Justice (retd) Khan holds Rs12.75 million in bank account, and Rs3.5million in cash.

Meanwhile, Punjab caretaker CM Professor Hasan Askari has Rs24.8 million worth of assets with Rs11.5 million in his bank account. He has declared a 2013-model vehicle worth Rs1 million.