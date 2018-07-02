Rahul Dravid, Ricky Ponting inducted in ICC Hall of Fame

Former captains Rahul Dravid and Ricky Ponting were inducted in the ICC Hall of Fame. PHoto: Twitter

Two-time World Cup winning Australian captain Ricky Ponting, former India captain Rahul Dravid and 2009 ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year Claire Taylor were inducted in the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame on Sunday night.



Speaking at the ceremony through a video message last night, Dravid said, “It is a matter of great honour to be named by the ICC in the Cricket Hall of Fame. To find your name in a list of all-time greats across generations is something one only dreams of while setting out on a cricket career and the kind of recognition that would delight any player."



The former Indian captain added, “I’m thankful to my near and dear ones as well as players I have played with and against, coaches and officials who have backed me over the years and helped me develop as a cricketer. I would also like to thank the KSCA and the BCCI for all the support over the years and the ICC for recognizing my achievements and picking me in this group of Hall of Fame inductees.”

Known as “The Wall”, the former Indian captain became just the fifth Indian to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, following Bishan Singh Bedi, Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar and Anil Kumble.



On the other hand, former kangaroo captain Ponting who won three consecutive World Cups in 1999, 2003 and 2007 said, he was honoured to be recognized by the cricket’s governing body.

“I feel deeply honoured to be recognised by the ICC in this way. I loved every moment of my journey as a player and am so very proud of the team and personal achievements along the way."

“These would not have been possible without the help of so many people including my teammates, coaches and support staff that played such an integral part in my playing career. I would like to especially thank my family for their constant support and direction. Honours like this are just as much for them as it is for me,” the former captain added.



While English cricketer Claire Taylor became just the seventh player to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Taylor is one of just four players to score more than 1000 runs in Women's Tests and 4000 runs in Women's ODIs.



A major force in women cricket, Taylor took England to historic success in 2009 when she was named the player of the tournament as England won the Women's World Cup in Australia and Women's World Twenty20 in England.