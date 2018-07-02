Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
PML-N supporter walks lion around NA-127 to campaign for Maryam Nawaz

PML-N supporter walking a lion in Maryam's NA-127 constituency. Photo: Geo News screengrab

LAHORE: As the general election inches closer, campaigning is in full swing.

While former prime minister Nawaz’ Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz is currently in London to tend to her ailing mother, a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supporter has taken upon himself to campaign for her.

The PML-N supporter on Monday took to the streets of Maryam’s NA-127, Lahore constituency with a lion — the electoral symbol of the party.

“I will run Maryam’s campaign and walk this lion every day in every corner of NA-127 till the polling day,” Mian Zia said.

Maryam is contesting the General Election 2018 scheduled for July 25 from National Assembly constituency NA-127 in Lahore and Punjab Assembly constituency PP-173.

The former premier’s daughter will be facing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Jamshed Iqbal Cheema in the NA-127 poll contest. 

Earlier today, Geo News reported citing sources that Nawaz and Maryam plan to return to Pakistan in a week.

The decision to return to Pakistan was made after a consultation with senior leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) as well as pressure from some party workers, sources disclosed.

