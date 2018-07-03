Nawaz's counsel cross-examines Wajid Zia in Al Azizia reference

Police personnel stand outside the Federal Judicial Complex in Islamabad. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court conducting corruption proceedings against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family resumed hearing the Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference on Tuesday.

Nawaz and his family members are facing three corruption references in the accountability court — Avenfield Properties, Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investments — in which they are accused of money laundering, tax evasion and hiding offshore assets.

As the proceedings began, Nawaz’s defence counsel Khawaja Haris began cross-examining NAB’s star witness and Panama case Joint Investigation Team head Wajid Zia, who had been summoned by the court at the June 29 hearing of the Avenfield properties reference.

The NAB prosecutor objected to Haris' questioning, asking why cross-examining was being carried out over those documents that were not part of the case record.

Haris contended that Zia, in his testimony, made them "hear such a long story" and now he (Haris) is being asked not to ask questions.

The hearing was later adjourned until tomorrow, when the cross-examination will resume.

At 2pm today, the court will resume hearing the Avenfield case, wherein Maryam Nawaz’s counsel will continue his concluding arguments.

Nawaz and Maryam have been granted exemption from appearing in the cases as they are in London tending to Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

The cases

The trial against the Sharif family had commenced on September 14, 2017.

The corruption references, filed against the Sharifs, pertain to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment, offshore companies including Flagship Investment Limited, and Avenfield properties of London.

Nawaz and his sons, Hussain and Hasan, are accused in all three references whereas his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Safdar are accused in the Avenfield reference only.

The two brothers, based abroad, have been absconding since the proceedings began last year and were declared proclaimed offenders by the court.

The court originally had a deadline of six months which ended in mid-March but was extended for two months after the judge requested the apex court.

Later, the deadline was extended twice more, with the new date falling around July 10 now.