Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 03 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PML-N workers forced to switch loyalties, claims Maryam

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jul 03, 2018

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz remarked on Tuesday that none of the party workers switched their loyalties rather they were forced to do so.

“Mian Sahab [PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif] has said that it should be investigated how are those who have been supporting 'tiger' have joined the 'jeep'-brigade,” she said while speaking to Geo News.

The electoral symbol of 'jeep' has been allotted to former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar, who will be contesting the General Election 2018 as an independent candidate. However, many other independent candidates have also been allotted the electoral symbol of jeep.

“Jeep is turning into the electoral symbol of aliens,” remarked Maryam. “Nation should set a target on the 'jeep' and remember that those casting their ballot in favour of 'jeep' are voting for aliens.”

When asked about her plans to return to Pakistan, she remarked that she will go back as soon as her mother’s, Kulsoom Nawaz, health improves. “Mian Sahab and I are ready to go back to Pakistan.”

She further said that Nawaz has time and again reiterated that all institutions should operate as per the Constitution. “What's wrong with saying that? The country should be run as per law and Constitution,” she added. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Ready to go to prison, says Maryam Nawaz

Ready to go to prison, says Maryam Nawaz

 Updated an hour ago
ECP releases final list of contesting candidates

ECP releases final list of contesting candidates

Updated 2 hours ago
Afghan ambassador calls on COAS Gen Bajwa at GHQ

Afghan ambassador calls on COAS Gen Bajwa at GHQ

Updated 2 hours ago
Will apprise nation of my differences with Nawaz after Avenfield verdict: Nisar

Will apprise nation of my differences with Nawaz after Avenfield verdict: Nisar

 Updated 2 hours ago
Shehbaz appears before NAB in Saaf Pani, Punjab Power corruption cases

Shehbaz appears before NAB in Saaf Pani, Punjab Power corruption cases

 Updated 3 hours ago
Finality of Prophethood oath: IHC orders to release Raja Zafarul Haq committee report

Finality of Prophethood oath: IHC orders to release Raja Zafarul Haq committee report

Updated 4 hours ago
SC summons details of Zardari, Musharraf's foreign assets in NRO case

SC summons details of Zardari, Musharraf's foreign assets in NRO case

Updated 4 hours ago
Committee probing children deaths in Thar to start work today

Committee probing children deaths in Thar to start work today

 Updated 4 hours ago
NAB finalises reference against PTI's Liaquat Jatoi

NAB finalises reference against PTI's Liaquat Jatoi

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM