Wednesday Jul 04 2018
By
Web Desk

Trump reveals why he CAPITALISES certain words in his tweets

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 04, 2018

BACKGROUND: Image via AFP

US President Donald Trump notorious for his cannon-like tweeting abilities, spelling mistakes, and oftentimes coining new words — covfefe, anyone?

Notable people, including celebrities, politicians, and journalists, as well as online media outlets have caught the American head-of-state publishing and subsequently deleting his error-filled Twitter posts.

In his latest post on Tuesday night, however, Trump cleared up all the misconceptions anyone might have about his writing skills and his understanding of how Twitter works, saying he likes to "capitalize certain words only for emphasis".

But he lamented "that the Fake News constantly likes to pour over my tweets looking for a mistake".

Geo.tv/Screenshot/@realDonaldTrump

"After having written many best selling books, and somewhat priding myself on my ability to write, it should be noted that the Fake News constantly likes to pour over my tweets looking for a mistake. I capitalize certain words only for emphasis, not b/c they should be capitalized," he wrote.

Just a few months back, Trump seemingly forgot the spelling of his wife's name, First Lady Melania Trump, writing "Melanie" instead.

Last year, in May, Trump's post-midnight tweet stated: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.”

There was nothing more, nothing after the mysterious "covfefe".

However, in an awkward attempt to address his typo, he later tweeted: "Who can figure out the true meaning of 'covfefe' ??? Enjoy!"

In his earlier blunders, he talked about how:

“Money from the campaign, or campaign contributions, played no roll in this transaction.”

“China steals United States Navy research drone in international waters – rips it out of water and takes it to China in unpresidented act.”

Trump, prior to visit to Israel, hoped his trip would “promote the possibility of lasting peach”.

Last August, he wanted his country to “heel”.

And biggest of all, the invitation to the State of the Union — the president’s annual message to the US Congress — welcome guests to the “State of the Uniom.”

