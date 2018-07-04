Should we close our eyes and let government do as it pleases, wonders CJP

Attaullah Haq Qasmi. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar wondered on Wednesday whether the top court should close its eyes and let the government do what it wants.

He made the remarks as the Supreme Court heard the suo motu case related to former Pakistan Television (PTV) chief Attaullah Haq Qasmi's appointment as managing director (MD) as well as the amount of salary and perks he received both as chairman and MD of the state-run TV.

As the hearing went under way, Qasmi’s counsel Ayesha Hamid stated that the PTV chairman’s appointment is the federal government’s prerogative.

When Qasmi’s counsel objected to the top court’s intervention in the case, the chief justice remarked that since the matter pertains to a public appointment, the court may review it.



Do you think we are fools, the chief justice asked, noting that the age requirement for the post was relaxed in Qasmi’s case.

The chief justice observed that the government ignored regulations when it used unfair means to appoint Qasmi, adding that there must be some rules regarding the government’s powers and its limits.

The court then directed Qasmi to appear in court in four hours, informing her counsel that the documents being submitted by her should be handed over by Qasmi himself.

However, Qasmi did not appear in court as ordered and his counsel then completed her arguments.

The hearing was later adjourned until tomorrow, with directions to former information minister Senator Pervaiz Rasheed's counsel to begin arguments.

Moreover, the court has summoned the former finance and information secretaries on July 9.

'Qasmi never received Rs270m'



During a hearing of the case in February this year, Qasmi's counsel had informed the court that her client was being defamed by reports that he received Rs270 million in remuneration.

The chief justice remarked that whosoever is responsible for the exorbitant pay package will have to pay out of his or her own pocket if any illegality is established. The court then summoned the five-year tax record of Qasmi.



Earlier, during the hearing, the chief justice observed that the government does not have the authority to make appointments on its own.

He said in the US, the president cannot even allot a kiosk but in Pakistan posts are doled out as favours at will.

At an earlier hearing, the chief justice had expressed shock at Qasmi's salary and payout when he left PTV in December last year.

Qasmi, a noted author and playwright, was appointed the chairman of PTV in 2015 but in April 2017, appointed himself the MD as well, sparking controversy.

The court was informed by the additional attorney general and information secretary that Qasmi had reportedly received a total of Rs278 million in salaries and advertising cuts during his two-year stint at the state TV channel.

Qasmi is a recipient of the Pride of Performance Award, Sitara-e-Imtiaz and Hilal-e-Imtiaz.