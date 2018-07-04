Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jul 04 2018
By
GEO NEWS

NAB finalises reference against PTI's Liaquat Jatoi

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Jul 04, 2018

RAWALPINDI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) finalised a reference on Wednesday against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Sindh chief minister Liaquat Ali Jatoi.

According to sources, Jatoi is wanted in an ongoing reference pertaining to illegal appointments in Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) along with former prime minister Shaukat Aziz.

The former chief minister has already been granted bail before arrest by a high court, however, the accountability bureau will challenge the high court's decision for granting bail to Jatoi on July 12 in the Supreme Court. 

In May, NAB chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal had ordered the bureau to file a reference against Jatoi and Aziz over a case of alleged misuse of authority.

