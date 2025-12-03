Furious mob burns suspected robber alive after citizen shot dead in Karachi

Representational image of residents gathered at a crime scene as police personnel inspect a site cordoned off with barricade tapes in Karachi on May 8, 2025. — Reuters

KARACHI: A mob burned a suspected robber to death after he allegedly shot dead a citizen during a mugging attempt in Orangi Town on Tuesday.

The incident reportedly took place in Sector 7-F, Baloch Goth, where a man identified as Abdul Hannan was killed during a robbery attempt. Following the shooting, local residents captured the suspected robber, beat him severely, and ultimately set him on fire alive after tying him to an electric pole.

The suspected robber was identified as Sajid, son of Zareen Dad.

Footage of the alleged lynching circulated widely on social media, raising concerns. It showed the crowd binding the suspect to a pole, assaulting him and then setting him alight after pouring petrol over him.

Police later suspended Orangi Town Station House Officer (SHO) Yousuf Mehr, ordering him to report to the District West Police Headquarters for negligence.

According to police, three separate cases have been registered in connection with the incident. One of the first information reports (FIRs) is linked to the killing of citizen Hannan and has been lodged by his father-in-law, Gul Muhammad Khan, with charges including murder and robbery.

A second case relates to the illegal weapon allegedly recovered from the deceased suspect, while the third FIR, filed by the police, names 30 to 35 unidentified individuals involved in the mob attack and lynching of the suspect.

Police say efforts are under way to identify those involved in the offence on the basis of mobile phone footage of the incident.