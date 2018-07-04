Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jul 04 2018
By
GEO NEWS

MMA to hold rallies in Multan, Rawalpindi and Karachi, says Rehman

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Jul 04, 2018

Rehman said that the caretaker government holds the responsibility to conduct transparent and on-time elections. Photo: Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal on Wednesday announced to hold rallies in Multan, Rawalpindi and Karachi on July 13, 14 and 15 respectively for electioneering.

Speaking in a press conference after the alliance's supreme council meeting, the MMA leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that a list of candidates has been formulated. 

"191 candidates for the NA seats, 404 candidates for the provincial seats and as many as 35 women are contesting for the general seats on MMA ticket," he said.

"We will visit Abbottabad on July 21 and Malakand on July 22," he announced.

Rehman said that the caretaker government holds the responsibility to conduct transparent and on-time elections, adding that there should not be the influence of NAB and courts on the polls.

"Few days back a man traveled abroad despite being named in the ECL," Rehman said in reference to the Zulfi Bukhari case.

The MMA leader said that the religious-political parties alliance wants timely elections as according to the constitution.

Responding to the PTI chief, who recently called him ‘a magnet drawn to power’ as he becomes a coalition partner with every ruling party, Rehman said that a magnet does not draw but attract others towards it.  

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Nawaz has taken political asylum in London, claims Zardari

Nawaz has taken political asylum in London, claims Zardari

 Updated 6 hours ago
‘All options are open’: Fazl on becoming PTI’s coalition partner in future

‘All options are open’: Fazl on becoming PTI’s coalition partner in future

 Updated 7 hours ago
Balochistan women candidates come to forefront

Balochistan women candidates come to forefront

 Updated 7 hours ago
Nawaz requests accountability court to delay verdict in Avenfield case

Nawaz requests accountability court to delay verdict in Avenfield case

 Updated 9 hours ago
SC gives immediate order for construction of Bhasha, Mohmand Dam

SC gives immediate order for construction of Bhasha, Mohmand Dam

 Updated 10 hours ago
NAB decides not to arrest any candidate until July 25 polls

NAB decides not to arrest any candidate until July 25 polls

 Updated 11 hours ago
Ready to go to prison, says Maryam Nawaz

Ready to go to prison, says Maryam Nawaz

 Updated 12 hours ago
ECP releases final list of contesting candidates

ECP releases final list of contesting candidates

Updated 13 hours ago
Afghan ambassador calls on COAS Gen Bajwa at GHQ

Afghan ambassador calls on COAS Gen Bajwa at GHQ

Updated 13 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM