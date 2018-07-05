Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jul 05 2018
PPP will topple 'puppet alliance' in elections as it has everytime in the past: Bilawal

Thursday Jul 05, 2018

KARACHI/SUKKUR: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairperson said Wednesday night his party would topple the "puppet alliance" in the upcoming general elections like does every time, Geo News reported.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, whose electoral rally stopped in Sukkur, near Pir Pagara's stronghold Pir Jo Goth, criticised the Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) but advised the PML-Nawaz to not boycott the forthcoming elections.

"Pir Jo Goth will turn into Teer Jo Goth," Bhutto Zardari said, referring to his party's electoral symbol of an arrow.

"It is not good to boycott elections; no one should leave the race should they predict their defeat," added the PPP leader, who is travelling through Sindh on towards Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in an attempt to revive the fortunes and vote-base his struggling PPP had lost in the 2013 polls, when it finished second.

A Gallup nationwide poll in March put his party’s popularity at 17 percent, with Khan’s PTI at 24 percent and Sharif’s PML-N at 36 percent.

The convoy reached Sukkur during the wee hours of Thursday morning, around 3 AM, after an address in Ranipur, where he called upon his fans and admirers to vote for the "arrow".

Prior to that, in Moro, women comprised a big portion of the overall turnout. "Those who have made sacrifices for democracy will once again favour the PPP," he said enthusiastically to a crowd of loyalists swaying to the songs of the Bhutto family.

Speaking to ardent followers in Naushero Feroz and Kandiaro, Bhutto Zardari promised people to bring welfare projects should they support him and he win.

In Kazi Ahmed of the Shaheed Benazir Abad District, he retorted to the GDA's allegations of the PPP doing no work in the province and reiterated that "no government, in the history of Sindh, has done more work in the province than that under Qaim Ali Shah and Murad Ali Shah."

After completing campaign rallies in Sakrand and Nawabshah, the PPP chairperson is scheduled to hold a press conference in Sukkur today (Thursday), before departing to Rohri, Pano Akil, Ghotki, Obaro, and Rahim Yar Khan.

