Will not let anyone misappropriate dam funds: CJP

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Pakistan on Friday vowed to not let anyone misappropriate the funds being collected for construction of dams to resolve the country’s water crisis.



Reiterating the need for building dams to overcome Pakistan’s acute water shortage, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar in his remarks during a case hearing observed that the Supreme Court has appealed [to the public] to gather funds for immediate construction of Bhasha and Mohmand dams.

"We will not let anyone [misappropriate] these funds. The funds will be guarded. We will not allow the [commission] people to buy houses and cars from this money," the chief justice remarked.

CJP Nisar has himself donated Rs1 million to the account created solely for the purpose of raising money for the construction of the dams. His donation is the first contribution to the said account, according to a press release on the Supreme Court’s website dated July 5, 2018.

The account, titled “DIAMER BASHA AND MOHMAND DAM FUND–2018”, has been opened by the Finance Division of the Government of Pakistan under the Supreme Court’s order. It bears account No. 03-593-299999-001-4 and IBN No. PK06SBPP0035932999990014.

The apex court has appealed to the nation for making contributions, whether in foreign or local currencies, directly to the account. The payments into this fund will be received at all branches of the State Bank of Pakistan, all Treasuries and Branches of the National Bank of Pakistan, and all other scheduled banks.

The chief justice remarked that the Supreme Court’s website will be updated every hour so that the public may know how much funds have been collected.

He further remarked that the court has asked the State Bank to share the information on its website as well.

The Supreme Court bench, headed by the CJP, on Wednesday directed the federal and provincial governments, WAPDA and all executive authorities responsible for the building of the two dams to take necessary steps to immediately commence their construction.