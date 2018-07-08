Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jul 08 2018
By
Arshad Waheed Chaudhry

Shehbaz chairs high-level party meeting on Nawaz's return

By
Arshad Waheed Chaudhry

Sunday Jul 08, 2018

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif addressing the media on Friday. Photo: Wires 

LAHORE: A high-level Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) huddle chaired by party president Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday decided that former premier Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, should land in Lahore upon return to Pakistan.

"Shehbaz chaired a high-level party huddle in Model Town to finalise a future course of action in light of the party supremo's return to the country, expected next week," sources said. 

"The meeting discussed whether Nawaz and Maryam should land in Islamabad or Lahore and concluded that the father-daughter duo should arrive at the provincial capital," sources said.

Nawaz and daughter Maryam were sentenced on Friday to 11 and eight years in prison and slapped £8-million and £2-million fines, respectively, in relation to the Avenfield properties reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) last year. 

Following the verdict, the father-daughter duo vowed to return to Pakistan on July 13 and challenge the verdict against them in the high court. 

The meeting chaired by Shehbaz was attended by top party leaders, including former National Assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq, former railways minister Saad Rafique, former interior and development minister Ahsan Iqbal and Shehbaz's son Hamza Shehbaz, sources said. 

Nawaz, Mayram to challenge Avenfield verdict tomorrow; return on Friday

PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz calls on workers to reach Islamabad airport to welcome party supremo; NAB yet to arrest Safdar

According to sources, the PML-N president decided to direct the party's ticket holders to lead groups of supporters to welcome the party supremo when he returns to the country. 

In case party supporters are restrained by the caretaker government from proceeding to the airport to welcome their leader, sources said an alternative plan of action will also be finalised. 

Will land in Lahore in a few days, vows Maryam

Following the high-level party meeting, Maryam announced that she and Nawaz will arrive in Lahore upon return to Pakistan.

“We will land in Lahore in a few days,” Maryam said while speaking to the media in London.

The former premier’s daughter vowed, “We will lead the struggle for democracy in Pakistan.”

“We will sacrifice for the benefit of the nation and the generations to come,” she said.

“No matter what they do, voters cannot be stopped,” she asserted.

The PML-N leader further said, “The movement to 'respect the vote' has reached a decisive phase.”

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Bilawal says PPP has always worked for South Punjab

Bilawal says PPP has always worked for South Punjab

 Updated 2 hours ago
Nawaz leaving behind critically ill wife to return to Pakistan: Shehbaz

Nawaz leaving behind critically ill wife to return to Pakistan: Shehbaz

 Updated 5 hours ago
COAS congratulates Pakistan team on tri-series victory

COAS congratulates Pakistan team on tri-series victory

 Updated 7 hours ago
Will land in Lahore in a few days, vows Maryam Nawaz

Will land in Lahore in a few days, vows Maryam Nawaz

 Updated 10 hours ago
Supreme Court orders to place heads of three banks on ECL in fake accounts case

Supreme Court orders to place heads of three banks on ECL in fake accounts case

 Updated 10 hours ago
Safdar courting arrest as if he has conquered Kashmir, says Imran

Safdar courting arrest as if he has conquered Kashmir, says Imran

 Updated 6 hours ago
NAB finally arrests Safdar after he appears at PML-N rally in Rawalpindi

NAB finally arrests Safdar after he appears at PML-N rally in Rawalpindi

 Updated 47 minutes ago
Tarbela Dam reaches dead level

Tarbela Dam reaches dead level

 Updated 13 hours ago
Former MQM leader Saleem Shahzad passes away in London

Former MQM leader Saleem Shahzad passes away in London

Updated 14 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM