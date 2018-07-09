NAB shifts Capt (retd) Safdar to Adiala jail

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday shifted Captain (retired) Safdar Awan to the Adiala jail in Rawalpindi, after he was earlier presented in an accountability court.



The son-in-law of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif was arrested by the anti-graft body on Sunday, following an accountability court's verdict in the Avenfield Properties corruption reference that handed out a one-year prison sentence to Captain (retd) Safdar. He is also accused in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference.



A bullet-proof jeep transported Captain (retd) Safdar Awan to the accountability court, from where he was transported to Adiala jail on Monday, July 9, 2018. Photo: Geo News screen grab 1

Strict security measures were in place outside the Federal Judicial Complex in G-11 sector of Islamabad, where the accountability court is situated. Police officials, the elite force, and rangers were deployed outside the building.

A NAB team reached the Federal Judicial Complex where it presented the convict in an accountability court. He was then sent to the Adiala jail where he will be imprisoned for a year, the police confirmed.

While Captain (retd) Safdar was being presented in court, the media was not allowed to enter the premises. Security personnel manhandled members of the press as they attempted to enter the court's premises.

NAB arrests Captain (retd) Safdar



On Sunday, NAB arrested Safdar, who along with his wife Maryam and father-in-law Nawaz, was handed out a prison sentence July 6 in the Avenfield properties case. Nawaz and Maryam were sentenced to 11 and eight years in prison and slapped £8-million and £2-million fines, respectively. Capt (retd) Safdar also received a one-year prison sentence.

Two high-rank NAB officials took Safdar into custody after he appeared at a party rally in Rawalpindi. Around 3,000 people were around the vehicle in which the NAB officials accompanied the former prime minister’s son-in-law.

After reaching the election office of PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi, Safdar Awan was officially arrested and shifted into the vehicle of NAB team.

A declaration issued by the bureau said Captain (retd) Safdar was hiding in his native village to avoid getting arrested. The statement further added that the anti-graft body conducted raids in Mansehra, Abbottabad, and Haripur.

The declaration said that the medical team conducted a routine check-up of Safdar and declared him fit.



'Media shouldn’t promote Safdar'

The anti-graft body in a statement on Sunday said Safdar was a convict and the media should refrain from promoting him, adding that it could 'lead to lawlessness'. The authority said that those assisting the former prime minister's son-in-law will face action against them.