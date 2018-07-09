Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Monday Jul 09 2018
By
Web Desk

Whatsapp to introduce new tool to address fake news

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 09, 2018

The new feature will help users identify suspicious links shared within the platform. Photo: Reuters
 

Facebook-owned Whatsapp is reportedly working on a Suspicious Link Detection feature to curb spam messages from spreading on its platform.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has begun testing the new feature as part of beta version 2.18.204 for Android.

The new feature will help users identify suspicious links shared within the platform while allowing the messaging app to automatically detect whether the link that a user receives is fake or spam. 

The app will notify about the suspicious link with a ‘red label’ indicating that the link is suspicious. If the user decides to open the link, WhatsApp will push an alert again asking the user if they want to proceed, the report adds.

The blog post further added that every time WhatsApp analyses a link, it does it locally without sending any data packets to its servers.

Earlier this month, WhatsApp told Reuters that it was educating users to identify fake news as well as considering changes to the service with a public beta test in the works, that was working towards labeling any forwarded message. 

Whatsapp recently came under fire in India, with false messages about child abductors on WhatsApp led to a series of lynchings and mob beatings across India in the past few months. 

Comments

More From Sci-Tech:

WhatsApp launches Indian media blitz to dispel fake news woes

WhatsApp launches Indian media blitz to dispel fake news woes

 Updated 3 hours ago
Samsung opens world's largest phone factory in India

Samsung opens world's largest phone factory in India

 Updated 7 hours ago
Pakistan launches two satellites from Chinese space station

Pakistan launches two satellites from Chinese space station

 Updated 19 hours ago
Scientists defy 'force of nature' to unlock secrets of Hawaii volcano

Scientists defy 'force of nature' to unlock secrets of Hawaii volcano

 Updated yesterday
As facial recognition use grows, so do privacy fears

As facial recognition use grows, so do privacy fears

 Updated 2 days ago
Twitter suspends over 70 million accounts in two months: WaPo

Twitter suspends over 70 million accounts in two months: WaPo

 Updated 3 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM