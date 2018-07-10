Nawaz, Maryam to be directly moved to Adiala jail from Lahore: sources

ISLAMABAD: Former premier Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz will be directly moved to Adiala prison in Rawalpindi following their expected arrival in Lahore on Friday, sources informed Geo News late Monday.



According to sources, the former premier and his daughter will be moved to Adiyala prison via helicopter, for which director general (DG) of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has also written a letter to the NAB chief.

DG NAB Lahore Shehzad Saleem, through his letter, requested the NAB chairman to provide helicopter for transferring the two high-profile figures, who were recently sentenced to 11 and eight years respectively in prison in the Avenfield properties case.

The sources said the accountability court judge would also be requested to come to the prison administratively.

The letter read that a rally will be held in Lahore on the arrival of the former premier, according to sources, which may create difficulties in arresting the father-daughter duo.

The law and order situation in Lahore may also deteriorate because of the rally, it said.

The sources further informed that Nawaz and Maryam will be arrested from the airport, adding that the NAB chairman will contact the Ministries of Interior and Defence for providing a helicopter.

Last week, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison and slapped a £8 million fine (Rs1.3 billion) in the Avenfield properties reference, while his daughter Maryam was sentenced to eight years with a £2 million fine (Rs335 million).

Additionally, Nawaz's son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar has been given a one year sentence without any fine.

The NAB shifted Captain (retired) Safdar Awan to the Adiala jail, after he was earlier presented in an accountability court in Islamabad on Monday.

The son-in-law of the deposed prime minister was arrested by the anti-graft body on Sunday.